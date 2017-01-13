NEWS |

 
Cyprus president foresees 'radical' reform of island's security

Talks on reunifying Cyprus should produce a "radical" change in the island's security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told a news conference in Geneva on Friday.

He was speaking the day after UN-hosted talks broke up with a promise to bring officials together next week in working groups to tackle the thorny issue of security.

“The fact that the UN announcement outlines a clear intent by participants to reach a mutually acceptable solution on the security and guarantee issues… is a mandate to the working groups to process new forms [of guarantees], acceptable and radically different from the guarantee system of 1960," he said. [Reuters]

