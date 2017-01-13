Emperor Hadrian | Athens | January 15 - March 31

It has been 1,900 years since Hadrian (76-138 CE) ascended to the throne of Rome, and the Acropolis Museum is marking the anniversary with a temporary exhibition about the man portrayed by historians as a dedicated philhellene and keen admirer of Greek culture, which runs through March 31. As of Sunday, January 15, visitors to the museum at the foot of the ancient citadel can view a portrait of the 14th emperor of Rome that was unearthed by archaeologists on Syngrou Avenue. The temporary exhibition, on the ground floor of the museum, includes a video showcasing Hadrian’s famous building program for the city of Athens in the 2nd century AD. The museum is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr