Frosyni | Athens | January 14-16
Online
The Athens Concert Hall presents Pavlos Carrer’s 1868 romantic opera “Frosyni” (or “Ali Pasha's Revenge”) in a new production directed and choreographed by Zoe Hatziantoniou and featuring the Rafi musical theater group. The Heptanesian School opera is being staged for the first time in 100 years. Performances take place on January 14 to 16. The cast is led by singers Sotiris Triantis, Lito Messini, Yiannis Filias, Anastasia Kotsali and Yiannis Selitsaniotis. Shows start at 8 p.m. Admission ranges from 12 to 20 euros.
Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr