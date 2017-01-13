Queen’s Tower | Athens | Year-Round

One of the Greek capital’s most overlooked historic monuments, Pyrgos Vassilissis, or the Queen’s Tower, in the suburb of Ilion, is a beautiful example of Gothic architecture built by Queen Amalia in 1854 after the plot was purchased from two Britons who wanted to develop a model farm. The property today belongs to the Serpieris family, which welcomes the public into the beautiful gardens as well the villa – designed inside and out by French architect Francois-Louis-Florimond Boulanger (1807-75), who, among other important landmarks in Greece, also built what is now known as the Old Parliament on Stadiou Street. The premises are also home to the nonprofit environmental group Organosi Gi (Organization Earth), which established the Earth Center and holds educational seminars. The tours cost 5 euros per person, while the site can be reached by car via Attiki Odos (exit at Junction 7 and then head south to Dimocratias Avenue). Alternatively, visitors can take the Proastiakos suburban railway to Pyrgos Vassilissis station and then take bus A10, B10, 735, B12 or 711.

Pyrgos Vassilissis, 67 Dimocratias, Ilion, tel 210.231.3607