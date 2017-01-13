Third prosecutor opposes return of Turkish officers

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Friday recommended that the final four out of a group of eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece after a failed military coup in the neighboring country should not be extradited.

Nikos Pantelis cited the risk of torture and the prospect of an unfair trial in Turkey as the key reasons behind his recommendation that Greek authorities refuse Ankara’s extradition request.

Earlier this week, in two separate sessions at the Supreme Court, two other prosecutors also opposed extradition for the other four men, citing the same concerns.