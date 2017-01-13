ATHEX: Stocks slump on problems with review

The complete lack of progress recorded by Thursday’s Euro Working Group and the confusion generated by Germany’s Finance Ministry as to whether a new bailout agreement may be on the way created the conditions for a proper Friday-the-13th session on the Greek bourse on Friday, during which the vast majority of stocks took a dive.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 651.37 points, shedding 2.03 percent from Thursday’s 665.21 points. This erased the week’s gains and the benchmark was down 1.30 percent compared to last week’s close.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.04 percent to end at 1,746.48 points as banks declined 3.90 percent. Small-caps expanded 1.54 percent.

In total 32 stocks posted gains, 71 took losses and 18 stayed put.

Turnover came to 38.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 31.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.66 percent to close at 69.78 points.