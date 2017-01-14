Red Axes | Athens | January 14
The Red Axes DJ duo is traveling from Tel Aviv to Athens to perform in the sixth installment of a special series on young talent called “The Kids are Alright” at Six Dogs in downtown Athens. Last time Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi played their psychedelic beats at the venue, the party went on for four straight hours, until 7.30 a.m. Opening the night is Scot Dech, with releases from Clouded Vision, followed by Six Dogsο resident and Νeedless founder Chevy. Admission costs 10 euros.
Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510, www.sixdogs.gr