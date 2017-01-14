Police attacked with Molotov cocktails in downtown Athens

Riot police units stationed in Athens’s Exarchia district were attacked by unknown assailants with Molotov cocktails on Friday night, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Tositsa Street, outside the old Athens Polytechnic.

Another firebomb attack took place at around 10.30 p.m. against the offices of PASOK on Harilaou Trikoupi Street, less than a week after a gunman opened fire against riot police stationed in the vicinity.

No arrests or injures were reported.