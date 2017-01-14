‘Magic Alex,’ known for working with The Beatles, dies in Athens
“Magic Alex” as he was reportedly nicknamed by John Lennon, had suffered from health problems in recent years.
Alexis Mardas, the businessman and producer known from his work with legendary British pop band The Beatles, died in his apartment in the central Athens district of Kolonaki on Friday night.
He was 74.
He is survived by a 23-year-old daughter.