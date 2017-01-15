Stranded migratory birds treated to a ready meal

Members of hunters’ and gamekeepers’ associations empty bags of corn to feed flocks of migratory birds at the wetland of Nea Kios on the shores of Argolic Gulf near Nafplio, in the northern Peloponnese, over the weekend. Many migratory birds have taken refuge in wetlands in southern parts of Greece because of freezing conditions in the north of the country. The Environment Ministry last week banned hunting until January 18 to protect endangered species from poachers amid reports of a spike in illegal hunting around the country. [ANA-MPA]