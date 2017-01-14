Minister says no plans to settle Aegean islets

Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios says there are no plans to create infrastructure or settle people on uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea as part of the government’s plans to develop them.

His comments were made in the aftermath of Turkey’s reaction to the government’s announcement last week of its intention to conduct environmental and historical research on 28 islets.

Santorinios said Turkish claims that Greece plans to populate the islets were inaccurate and suspect. Besides, he added, what Greece does within its territory is its own business.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said last week that Ankara expects prudence from Greece on “such a sensitive matter.”

“We have declared several times that we will not accept possible de facto circumstances that were created by Greek policy on disputed geographical formations,” Muftuoglu said, noting that Santorinios had not named the 28 islets.