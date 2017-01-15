MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be in Brussels to attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC). He will brief his counterparts on the proceedings of the Geneva Conference for Cyprus.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday, a national holiday in the United States.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its October data on construction activity and its November figures on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

The Interconnection and Service Office for Students and Graduates of the National Technical University of Athens holds an informative event on postgraduate studies at the NTUA and abroad at its Zografou campus’s multimedia amphitheater in the library, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

The International Association of Professional Congress Organizers (IAPCO) Experts in Dynamic Global Education (EDGE) Athens Seminar opens at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism. To Thursday. (Info: www.iapcoedgeathens.org)

WEDNESDAY

The Union of Local Authority Employees (POE-OTA) holds a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to the end of shift.

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) organizes an event on Corfu about “The Manager of Tomorrow.” Starts at 5.30 p.m. at the Corfu Palace Hotel. (Info: 2610.318.573, www.eede.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with the ProEcuador organization, is organizing a business seminar on “Business Opportunities in Ecuador.” Starts at 11 a.m. at the 5th floor of the chamber’s headquarters, 7 Academias, Athens. The event will be in English. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

The Institute of Internal Auditors Greece, in cooperation with the Hellenic Corporate Governance Council, will organize an event on “Corporate Social Responsibility as Responsible Entrepreneurship: The magnetic north of enterprises,” at the Athens Exchange, 110 Athinon, from 5.45-8 p.m. (Info: 210.825.9504, info@hiia.gr)

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete visits Athens to meet with Greece’s Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis.

Naftemporiki newspaper organizes its third shipping conference, themed: “Greek and European Shipping: Competitiveness and prospects at times of uncertainty.” It will be held at the Athens Concert Hall’s banquet room, under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the European Community Shipowners’ Associations. From 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. (Info: events.naftemporiki.gr)

The Hellenic Institute of Information Technology and Communication of the Hellenic Management Association (EIP/EEDE) holds a forum titled “Security Trends, the Hacking Landscape and the upcoming law GDPR in Practice” at the EEDE Conference Center Georgios Kontogeorgis, 200 Ionias, Athens. (Info: 210.211.2000, www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November statistics on industrial turnover.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete addresses the Special Standing Committee on European Affairs, the Standing Committee on Production and Trade and the Special Permanent Committee on Environmental Protection of Greek Parliament.

The “Game Changer: Women of Influence” conference is held at the Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: 210.728.9000, gamechanger.gr)