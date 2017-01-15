AEK keeper Vassilis Barkas stopped Sebastian Leto and his Panathinaikos teammates on several occasions.

Olympiakos dropped two points at Platanias Hanion on Saturday, but Panathinaikos and AEK drew their derby a day later failing to capitalize on that rare snag Olympiakos hit. Panionios and Xanthi did cut the distance from the top of the Super League as the two joint-second teams are now 10 points behind the leader. Two games were postponed because of frozen pitches.

Olympiakos led 2-0 after the first 16 minutes with a brace by Brown Ideye, but Platanias responded before half-time with Giorgos Giakoumakis and a penalty kick by Giorgos Manousos. The final 2-2 score put an end to the five-game winning streak of Olympiakos, as well as to the three-game one of Platanias, that lies seventh.

AEK goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas frustrated Panathinaikos saving his team from defeat on several occasions at the Athens derby on Sunday night. The match finished goalless at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium leaving the Greens 12 points behind Olympiakos and the Yellows 17 points from the top.

Instead, Panionios defeated Atromitos 2-1 away – showing that the departure of its top scorer Karim Ansarifard to Olympiakos has not affected it – and Xanthi saw off joint-fifth PAS Giannina 2-0 at home to stake a claim for a play-off spot.

In other games Veria defeated Levadiakos 2-0 and Asteras Tripolis thrashed Panetolikos 4-1.

The games of Larissa vs PAOK and Iraklis vs Kerkyra were postponed.