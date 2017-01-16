Aegean islands see new spike in arrival of migrants from Turkey

A total of 130 migrants arrived on the islands of the northern Aegean from neighboring Turkey on Sunday, according to government figures that were made public on Monday.

Of the 130, 102 landed on Lesvos and 28 on Chios.

According to police records, a total of 10,780 migrants who have reached the Aegean islands have submitted applications for asylum.



The United Nations refugee agency has expressed concern about the sub-standard conditions in which most migrants are obliged to live on the islands.

