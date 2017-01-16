Gov't drafts law for electronic foreclosures to get around protests

After months of protesters blocking notaries' access to courthouses around the country in protest at property foreclosures, the government has drafted legislation that will allow the auctions to take place online.

Kathimerini understands that Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis has been working closely with associations representing the country's notaries to draft a bill that will allow them to conduct foreclosures electronically and thus avoid the confrontation with angry protesters who have succeeded in blocking many transactions.

The electronic platform that would support property auctions is expected to go online in the coming months, Kathimerini understands.