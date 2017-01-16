Police on Crete detain two over murder of businessman

Police in the Cretan port of Irakleio on Monday detained two suspects in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old businessman whose body was found in a ditch near the village of Rogdia five days after his disappearance.

According to sources, the badly bruised body of the businessman was found on Thursday January 5 next to his car by a ditch. The exact cause of death remained unclear.

Police are seeking another two people in connection with the killing.