Turkish jets violate Greek airspace in the Aegean
Online
A formation of four Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space three times in the eastern Aegean on Monday afternoon.
Two F-16s and two F-4s entered the Flight Information Region shortly before 2 p.m. south of Lesvos.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the two F-16s flew over Makronisi with the F-4s flying over Agathonisi, at an altitude of 19,000 feet, a minute later.
There were no reports of any dogfights between the Turkish jets and Greek aircraft which chased them off.