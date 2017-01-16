Government defense council announces new armed forces leadership

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) convened on Friday for an emergency session that resulted in a decision to change the heads of the branches of the armed forces.

The new commander of the Hellenic Army is Lieutenant-General Alkiviadis Stefanis, replacing Vassilieios Tellidis.

The new chief of the Hellenic Navy is Vice Admiral Nikolas Tsoumis, replacing Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Finally the new head of the Hellenic Airforce is Air Marshall Christos Christodoulou who replaces Christos Vaitsis.