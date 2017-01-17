Lost in the Bewilderness | Athens | January 19-26

Greek-American filmmaker Alexandra Anthony’s documentary “Lost in the Bewilderness” is having a one-week run at the Alkyonis New Star Cinema in central Athens, starting on Thursday, January 19. Like a modern-day Greek myth, the documentary follows the story of the director’s cousin Lucas, who was kidnapped by his mother, who took him to the United States when he was 5, and returned to his father in Greece when he was 16. The film was named Best Documentary of 2015 by The Arts Fuse, Boston’s online arts magazine, and won an Odysseus Award for Best Creative Documentary at the 2015 London Greek Film Festival. Screenings start at 6 p.m.



Alkyonis New Star Cinema, 42 Ioulianou, Victoria Square,

tel 210.822.0008