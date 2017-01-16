No evidence of wrongdoing in funding of parties, media

A parliamentary committee that oversaw an investigation into the financing of political parties and media organizations by Greek banks has been concluded without finding evidence to support criminal allegations against specific politicians.

The development, which means that no preliminary inquiry committee will be set up, was announced to the media Monday by SYRIZA rapporteur Spyros Lappas as the report was submitted to political parties.

With regard to Kathimerini SA, the report gave the company a clean bill of health, saying it was consistent with regard to its commitments to its lenders and that it has no overdue arrears.

The head of the panel, Hania MP Antonis Balomenakis, is to release a summary of the report on Monday before submitting the full document to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on January 23.