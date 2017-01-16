Huge debt pile discovered at Athens Nursing Home

Two men sit in the courtyard of the Athens Nursing Home during a visit by Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, Monday. Following years of financial mismanagement by the previous administration, which is currently under criminal investigation, a temporary administration appointed by the City of Athens two months ago found out that the once-robust institution is 30 million euros in debt. Just two of the care home’s eight wings are currently in operation, catering for 105 individuals, compared to its 405 total capacity. Meanwhile, some of the staff have not been paid since 2010. [ANA-MPA]