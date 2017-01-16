ATHEX: Uncertainty sees stock price slide continue

The decline that began on Friday continued on Monday on the local stock market as uncertainty over the course of Greece’s second bailout review and the country’s future funding showed no sign of dissipating.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 644.91 points, shedding 1.04 percent from Friday’s 651.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.12 percent to close at 1,726.87 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.63 percent.

The declines posted by National (down 4.35 percent) and Piraeus (4.25 percent) led the banks index to a 3.07 slide on Monday. Eurobank dropped 2.68 percent and Alpha gave up 2.07 percent.

Jumbo rose 3.84 percent on the back of favorable six-month results, while Folli Follie fell 1.73 percent.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 60 posted losses and 17 closed without a change.



Turnover amounted to 24.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s 38.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.82 percent to close at 69.21 points.