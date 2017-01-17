Snow makes comeback in central, northern Greece

Authorities in the areas of Ioannina and Volos in northern and central Greece were struggling on Tuesday with a new wave of snow following last week’s cold snap.

Schools in many parts of both areas were ordered to remain closed, as snow and ice made driving treacherous in many parts of the city’s outskirts and at higher altitudes.

In Ioannina in northwestern Greece, the villages most affected are in Konitsa, Tzoumerka, Ano Pagoni and parts of Arta, while in and around Volos and Mount Pilio fresh snowfall also caused road closures and concerns of problems with public utilities.

On the nearby islands of Alonissos and Skopellos in the Northern Sporades, authorities were still trying to repair damage to roads, electricity pylons and water pumps from last week’s bad weather as they braced for a new round this week.