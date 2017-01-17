Robbers attempt to break into dairy plant north of Athens

Seven robbers tied up a security guard and threatened three workers at a dairy plant north of Athens in the early hours of Tuesday during a botched heist.

The assailants drove into the forecourt of the Olympus dairy factory in Kapandriti, on the 27th kilometer of the Athens-Lamia highway, and immobilized the security guard and three workers in the main plant area with the threat of violence.

Their ensuing attempt to break into the plant’s offices to steal any cash held on the premises failed, prompting the robbers to flee the scene empty-handed.

Police are investigating.