Per capita GDP shrinks 0.8 pct in 2014, ELSTAT reports

Per capita gross domestic product declined by 0.8 percent across Greece in 2014 compared with the previous year, figures published by statistical authority ELSTAT on Tuesday show.

The biggest decline, according to ELSTAT’s Regional Accounts report, was noted in mainland (Sterea) Greece, the Peloponnese and Central Macedonia, where per capita GDP shrank by 3.5, 1.9 and 1.3 percent respectively.

For the entire country, gross value added (GVA) in 2014 decreased by 1.9 percent, with the biggest drop noted in Central Greece and the Peloponnese at 4.1 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Regarding the participation of regions in the production of GVA in 2014, the biggest share was held by the region of Attica with 48.3 percent, followed by Central Macedonia with 13.3 percent.