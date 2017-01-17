Papaioannou Tribute | Athens | January 18

The Mikro Mousiko Theatro pays tribute to the late rebetiko legend and pioneer of the genre's balladeer style Yiannis Papaioannou (1913-72), on Wednesday, January 18. The concert, organized with his family's support on the 104th anniversary of his birth, will include performances by dozens of popular Greek folk singers and musicians. Tickets for the bar cost 15 euros (12 & 10 reduced) and can be purchased at Public, Seven Spots, Reload, Media Markt, and Evripidis bookstores, by calling 11876, and online at viva.gr.



Mikro Mousiko Theatro, 143 Syngrou, Nea Smyrni, tel 210.931.5600