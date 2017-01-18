Flouting the rules

The country would be better off if the findings of the Bank of Greece on the country’s media organizations were made public.



A lot of mud was slung against many companies and their owners that were named and shamed but which later proved to be operating within the law and relevant regulations.



Paradoxically, some who have repeatedly and unashamedly violated those rules escaped unscathed. They want to have their mammoth debts slashed and, as if that were not enough, they style themselves as saviors.



Some want to set up a new – or partly recycled – system of political and business entanglement, under the nose of the judicial authorities and in cooperation with banks.



They will need the unabashed support of the political and judicial system to achieve their goals. The whole process will reveal much about the state of the rule of law in this country.