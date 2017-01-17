Sunday shopping regulations may change again

The Council of State decision released on Monday that bans stores from opening every Sunday also paves the way for a challenge to the law that allows retailers to open on eight Sundays per year.

The Development Ministry is also considering changes to the relevant legislation.

The Federation of Private Employees of Greece is considering filing an appeal with the country’s top administrative court to challenge the eight-Sunday rule too, after the CoS canceled a ministerial decision for the pilot opening on 52 Sundays per year in 10 areas around the country.