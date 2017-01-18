Avramopoulos visits Lesvos to inspect impact of migration deal

EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos was on Wednesday expected at the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos to inspect the impact of the EU-Turkey deal to stem the flow of migrants.



The EU official was to be accompanied by Greece’s Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas during a visit at the camps of Moria and Kara Tepe.



In an interview with France’s Les Echos newspaper, Avramopoulos said that the EU was designing a common asylum procedure for all member-states and a revision of Dublin regulations to ensure a more effective and fair system.



According to the Dublin system, migrants must seek asylum in the EU member-state they first arrived in.