NEWS |

 
NEWS

Avramopoulos visits Lesvos to inspect impact of migration deal

TAGS: Migration

EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos was on Wednesday expected at the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos to inspect the impact of the EU-Turkey deal to stem the flow of migrants.

The EU official was to be accompanied by Greece’s Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas during a visit at the camps of Moria and Kara Tepe.

In an interview with France’s Les Echos newspaper, Avramopoulos said that the EU was designing a common asylum procedure for all member-states and a revision of Dublin regulations to ensure a more effective and fair system.

According to the Dublin system, migrants must seek asylum in the EU member-state they first arrived in.

Online



 


 

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.