Preliminary investigation into GD school raid to be sent to prosecutor's office

Α preliminary investigation carried out by security police in Piraeus into a raid on a school in Perama is to be sent to the Piraeus prosecutor's office Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, a group of Golden Dawn supporters, led by prominent MP Yiannis Lagos, burst into a primary school in Perama, near Piraeus, which is planning to host classes for refugee children, and threatened members of the local association of parents and guardians.

In comments to Skai, Stavros Kalonis, a member of the national teachers’ federation, said he had not witnessed such an incident in 27 years as a teacher.



“The assault was launched by Mr Lagos, who verbally abused a policeman who had been outside the school,” Kalonis said of the neonazi MP for Piraeus.



“Afterward a group of Golden Dawners barged in and started beating us,” he added.



"Instances of violence and racism have no place in a school environment,” said the ministry's general secretary, Yiannis Pantis.



A statement from Golden Dawn said the lawmaker had been invited by parents who are also opposed to the migrant classes.



The attack was also condemned by several Greek political parties.

Golden Dawn is currently the third-largest party in Greece's Parliament. It has campaigned against a government program to provide after-school classes to children living in refugee camps around the country.



Many of its MPs, including Lagos, and other party members are facing trial on charges that Golden Dawn is run as a criminal organisation. They have now been freed after the expiration of an 18-month imprisonment period without trial.