Avramopoulos deplores conditions in Greek island camps

Europe's top official for migration on Wednesday deplored the plight of thousands of refugees and other migrants in camps on Greece's eastern Aegean island of Lesvos who face harsh winter conditions.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Union's commissioner for migration, said solutions must be found immediately.

Avramopoulos was visiting Lesbos Wednesday, accompanied by Greece's migration minister.

More than 5,000 people live in overcrowded camps on Lesvos, and hundreds had to be evacuated from tents that had been covered by snow during a cold spell this month.

More than 62,000 refugees and other migrants have been stuck in Greece since a series of Balkan border closures and an EU-Turkey deal on stemming migration last March.

Avramopoulos also promised action to reduce congestion in island camps. [AP]