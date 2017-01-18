ND leader accuses gov’t of media manipulation

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has accused Greece’s SYRIZA-led government of trying to manipulate Greek media while blurring the line between business and political interests.

“You are evolving into the most relentless, into the most authoritarian government this country has seen in the post-dictatorship years,” the New Democracy leader said in Parliament Wednesday.

In a highly controversial move, bankrupt media group DOL late on Tuesday invited Vassilis Moulopoulos, the head of the SYRIZA-affiliated Avgi newspaper and former party MP, to “help resolve its problems.”

In a statement Tuesday, Moulopoulos said he had “readily accepted” the proposal.

Mitsotakis said Wednesday the development had exposed the cynicism of Greece’s leftist administration.

“You came to power styling yourselves as the untouchables that would sweep away the media establishment,” Mitsotakis said. “You have for months tried to control the media landscape,” he said.