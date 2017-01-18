Sean Nicholas Savage | Athens | January 19

One of the most fascinating proponents of Montreal's indie music scene and an influential member of the Arbutus Records collective, Sean Nicholas Savage brings his lyrical and melodramatic melodies to Athens in a live show at Tiki Bar on Thursday, January 19. The opening act will be local band Cruel Anagrams, while the night will wrap up with a DJ set by upbeat collective Kormoranos. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Tiki Bar, 15 Falirou, Makriyianni, tel 210.923.6908