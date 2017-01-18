Idiopolis | Athens | January 19

As part of the “Idiopolis” exhibition at the State of Concept gallery, which ended on January 14, the Frontviews association presents video art created by some of the participants in the group show, at the Goethe Institute on Thursday, January 19, starting at 8 p.m. The screenings of films by Yorgos Sapountzis, Ulf Aminde, Stella Geppert and Wermke & Leinkauf aim to highlight the different approaches the artists take in addressing key social issues. A discussion with the artists will follow (in English). Admission is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000