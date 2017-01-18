Sofia Stevi | Athens | January 19 - February 18

The Breeder presents artist Sofia Stevi's first solo exhibition with the Athens gallery, titled “Lizzie & Laura.” For this new series of paintings, the 34-year-old artist has drawn inspiration from Christina Rossetti’s poem “Goblin Market,” which tells the story of a fraught encounter between sisters Laura and Lizzie and evil goblin merchants, to raise themes of temptation, sexual exchange and sisterly redemption. Influenced by Japanese calligraphy, Stevi uses ink on untreated fabric to produce works filled with symbolism that transport the viewer to a dream world. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.



