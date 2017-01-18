EBRD expresses desire to help Greek exporters

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) chief Suma Chakrabarti told the Global Markets Forum in Davos on Tuesday that the European lender would like to contribute more in the assistance of Greek companies, particularly those who are export-orientated: “We’ve been operating there for 14 months and already invested nearly 800 million euros. We’ve made a strong start in the banking sector and I would like us to be able to do a lot more to be able to help corporates and SMEs, particularly those involved in exporting Greek goods to other countries,” said the president of the EBRD.

[Reuters]