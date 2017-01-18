Journalist sues ‘trillionaire’ Sorras

Veteran journalist Alexandros Stefanopoulos has lodged a legal suit against self-professed trillionaire Artemis Sorras and the latter’s one-time associate Emmanouil Lambrakis for a string of charges ranging from running a criminal organization, fraud, spreading false information and inciting public violence.

Sorras has claimed to have enough money to repay Greece’s public and private debt twice over.

In his suit, Stefanopoulos claims that Sorras and Lambrakis are guilty of “blatantly swindling citizens,” referring to the possible responsibility of unnamed politicians.