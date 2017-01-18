Probe into Golden Dawn's school raid heads to prosecutor’s office

A police officer holds back a man lunging at pro-migrant activists outside a school in Keratsini, near Piraeus, on Wednesday. Some parents of pupils at the school are opposing the admission of migrant and refugee children.

The results of a preliminary investigation by security police in Piraeus into a raid on a school in Perama by a Golden Dawn MP and other far-right extremists protesting the prospect of classes for refugee children was to be sent to the Piraeus prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

The Primary School Teachers’ Federation (DOE) issued a statement accusing the mob, which was led by GD MP for Piraeus Yiannis Lagos, of “barging into the schoolyard, punching, kicking and swearing at teachers and parents with vulgar and fascist language.” According to DOE, police officers stood by while the raid took place.

In a related incident on Wednesday, parents objecting to the presence of refugee children in classes clashed with anti-fascist protesters outside a school in Keratsini.

The developments come amid reports that GD, whose leadership is on trial on criminal charges, is beginning to make its presence known, organizing public meetings and protests.