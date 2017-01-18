Italian president takes in the Acropolis Museum

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (right) and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella (second left) visit the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Wednesday. Mattarella concluded a two-day official visit to the capital with a visit to the museum and to the Parthenon following talks with Pavlopoulos. Both men stressed the close ties binding the two countries, particularly in view of the fact that they are both being tested by a dual crisis: one relating to migration and the other to the economy. [Simela Pantzartzi/EPA]