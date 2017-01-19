Backing a good effort

Years of experience has taught us that every new proposal to resolve the division of Cyprus is worse than the last. However, the fact that the current peace process is continuing on the level of technical teams shows there is a desire for a viable solution both on the side of the Cypriot government and from the Turkish Cypriots.

This is a very encouraging development, and in this sense Athens should be giving all of its support to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. Of course Ankara has not kept a positive and constructive stance, but if the talks are going to be undermined, then Greece should let the responsibility lie with Turkey.