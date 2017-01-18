EU envoy to discuss crowded migrant centers with mayors

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos on Wednesday expressed concern about conditions in which hundreds of migrants are living on Aegean islands but also praised the Moria center on Lesvos as “a model settlement,” adding that plans to reduce crowding at Greek facilities would improve quality of life and ease tensions.



On a visit to Lesvos, Avramopoulos sought to reassure local authorities and residents that the situation on the islands is temporary and called on them to show “tolerance and endurance.”



He is to meet on Friday in Athens with the mayors of five Aegean islands hosting migrants – Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos – to discuss plans to ease crowding at facilities within the framework of a deal between the European Union and Turkey to crack down on human smuggling via the Aegean.