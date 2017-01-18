Farmers gearing up for road blockades over tax plans

Members of unions representing farmers in central Greece met on Wednesday to discuss plans for a fresh round of road blockades in protest at the government’s taxation plans for their sector.

The aim of the meetings, sources said, was for farmers to prepare road blockades such as those set up this time last year at key road junctions.

Last year’s protracted action created huge transport disruption, cost companies millions of euros and strained ties with neighboring Bulgaria.

According to sources, Bulgarian authorities have appealed to Athens to avert any fresh upheaval.

Meanwhile Bulgarian truck drivers are threatening to block the transport of Greek goods into Bulgaria if the action goes ahead.