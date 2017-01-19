AEK is turning to Manolo Jimenez for a second time, as the Spanish coach is about to replace Jose Morais following the Athens giant’s 3-2 loss at Panetolikos on Wednesday.

The miserable position AEK has found itself in a few months after triumphing in the Greek Cup final, languishing in the sixth position 17 points from the top of the Super League, led to the resignation of the Portuguese manager who has only made a name by being an assistant to Jose Mourinho.

“I am forced, due to the situation we are experiencing, to state that I will not continue with the team. I will not form any part of the team’s future,” said Morais in his letter of resignation, as released by AEK.

Reports in the Greek media speak of a number of negative answers AEK received from managers upon asking them to take over at the Yellows, so it surprised its fans by opting for a solution from the past.

Jimenez, who won a Greek Cup with AEK in 2011, is about to fly to Athens on Thursday and put pen on paper later in the day.