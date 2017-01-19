Snow, rain cause problems in northern Greece, Peloponnese

More than 40 villages were struggling with a complete power outage in the Western Macedonia region on Thursday following heavy snowfall overnight, while in the northern Peloponnese, a rock fall caused by rain closed off a section of the Patra-Corinth highway.

The villages in the environs of Kozani and Voiou also experienced problems in their water supply as the outage affected pumping systems and are unlikely to get any relief soon as the grid operator has yet to located the damage.

The snowfall also caused problems on the Egnatia Odos highway in northern Greece early on Thursday, as police ordered some 400 trucks to pull over to the side of the road while the surface could be cleared of ice and snow.

Meanwhile, the management company of the Olympia Odos highway in the northern Peloponnese said on Thursday that it has closed the stretch connecting Patra to Corinth at Rodini as a precaution after the morning rock fall. Work to strengthen fortifications against further incident is expected to take at least three days, during which motorists will be diverted onto the old highway.