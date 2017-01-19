Turnstile installation closing four more Athens metro stations on weekend

An ongoing program to install turnstiles at the Greek capital’s metro and ISAP stations to crack down on fare dodging will result in the closure of four more metro stations this weekend.

Athens transport authority OASA on Thursday said that commuters on Saturday and Sunday will not be able to use the Attiki, Acropolis, Megaro Moussikis and Ethniki Amyna stations. Trains will be coming through but will not be making stops.

However, the ISAP electric railway will be operating as usual at Attiki station, OASA said, adding that commuters can switch between lines 1 and 2 of the metro at Omonia.