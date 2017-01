Greek tennis champion Maria Sakkari has made it to the third round of the Australian Open after upsetting France’s Alize Cornet on Thursday.

Unseeded Sakkari needed two hours and 40 minutes to defeat the board’s number 28 player 2-1 set (7-5, 4-6, 6-1) in a tough contest at Court 7 in Melbourne.

Sakkari will now face Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the third round of the women's singles tournament, probably on Saturday.