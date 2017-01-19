Three young children found wandering streets of Patra

Police in the western port town of Patra on Thursday were looking for the parents or other relatives of two toddlers and a baby found alone in the city streets.

The three children are all girls, aged from seven months to 3 years old, authorities estimate, and were spotted looking lost and alone by a resident on the pedestrian street of Erythros Stavros.

Police called in to investigate were ordered by a prosecutor to take the young girls to the Patra Children’s Hospital, where they were found to be in good health and bearing no signs of physical abuse.

The children are thought to belong to the Roma community, so police are focusing their efforts to locate their parents or other relatives on camps in the vicinity, to ascertain whether they were abandoned.