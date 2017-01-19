‘Suspicious’ envelope sets off alarm bells at SYRIZA HQ

Alarm bells went off at the main offices of the ruling SYRIZA party in downtown Athens on Thursday morning, after an envelope containing a “suspicious” white powder was discovered in the mail.

Police and the fire service were summoned to the offices on Koumoundourou Square to take delivery of the envelope, which was discovered just a few hours before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was due to visit his party’s central headquarters.

The envelope and is contents are being examined by experts at the Dimokritos research center.