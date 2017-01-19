Liberal Drassi party pledges support to opposition New Democracy

The liberal Drassi party on Thursday officially expressed its support for New Democracy, saying that it would back the conservative party in general elections.

Drassi chief Theodoros Skylakakis and other officials from the small pro-business party visited New Democracy’s headquarters in Athens to pledge support for the main opposition, which has been pushing for early elections.

“New Democracy welcomes Drassi’s decision and will make use of its officials in different capacities,” the conservative leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said after his meeting with Skylakakis.

Mitsotakis also said that he is appointing Skylakakis to lead a team within the opposition party that will be responsible for drafting policies to bolster entrepreneurship, attract foreign investment and promote exports.

“New Democracy is growing and expanding,” said Mitsotakis, whose party currently has 75 MPs in the 300-seat Parliament.

“In the next elections, whenever these may be, Drassi will support New Democracy with whatever forces it has at its disposal,” Skylakakis said. “We believe that only a government with Kyriakos Mitsotakis as prime minister can realistically implement a serious reform effort, which we hope will also be backed by other forces in the reformist center.”

Drassi was formed in 2009 by Stefanos Manos, a decade after he left New Democracy’s ranks. Skylakakis is also a former member of the conservative party. The party does not hold any seats in Parliament.