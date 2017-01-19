Two held over brutal Katerini murder

Police in northern Greece are holding two suspects who have allegedly confessed to the murder of a 67-year-old retired plumber in the town of Katerini last Sunday, authorities announced on Thursday.

The suspects – a 28-year-old man from Georgia and a 30-year-old Russian woman – are said to be drug addicts who killed the man while robbing his home.

The 67-year-old’s body was found by police on Sunday, lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed multiple times. The officers had turned up at the house after ascertaining that the victim was the owner of a car that had been abandoned and set on fire.

Investigators believe the suspects made off in the victim’s car after killing him in the course of a robbery. The 28-year-old allegedly pointed police to the spot where he had tossed the knife used in the assault and admitted that he and his accomplice burned the car, along with their clothing, in order to destroy forensic evidence.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested at Thessaloniki airport several hours after the incident, as she was on a list of individuals banned from leaving the country as part of her bail conditions for a previous crime.

According to investigators, the suspects stole 40 euros in cash, a chain and two cell phones.